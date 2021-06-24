Idle Trading Down 17.7% Over Last Week (IDLE)

Idle (CURRENCY:IDLE) traded down 4.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on June 24th. One Idle coin can now be purchased for $4.90 or 0.00014448 BTC on major exchanges. Idle has a total market cap of $9.06 million and approximately $79,258.00 worth of Idle was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Idle has traded down 17.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Idle alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002949 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001923 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.10 or 0.00047473 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $36.11 or 0.00106476 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.14 or 0.00168461 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0604 or 0.00000178 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 24.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00003171 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33,947.04 or 1.00087569 BTC.

About Idle

Idle’s total supply is 13,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,848,676 coins. Idle’s official website is idle.finance . Idle’s official Twitter account is @idlefinance . Idle’s official message board is idlefinance.medium.com

Buying and Selling Idle

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Idle directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Idle should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Idle using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “IDLEUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Idle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Idle and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.