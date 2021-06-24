Denbury (NYSE:DEN) Price Target Raised to $86.00

Denbury (NYSE:DEN) had its price objective hoisted by research analysts at KeyCorp from $82.00 to $86.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. KeyCorp’s target price points to a potential upside of 11.75% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on DEN. Zacks Investment Research lowered Denbury from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Roth Capital raised their target price on Denbury from $39.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Denbury in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $93.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Siebert Williams Shank started coverage on Denbury in a report on Friday, June 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Denbury currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.17.

NYSE DEN opened at $76.96 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $61.75. Denbury has a 52 week low of $15.43 and a 52 week high of $80.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Denbury (NYSE:DEN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.16. Denbury had a negative return on equity of 146.78% and a negative net margin of 214.16%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Denbury will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of DEN. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Denbury during the 4th quarter worth about $2,824,000. RBF Capital LLC bought a new position in Denbury in the 4th quarter worth $257,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Denbury by 139.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,400,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,978,000 after acquiring an additional 814,618 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Denbury during the 1st quarter worth about $58,151,000. Finally, UBS Oconnor LLC acquired a new stake in Denbury in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $8,467,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.22% of the company’s stock.

Denbury Company Profile

Denbury Inc, an independent energy company, focuses on producing oil from mature oil fields in the Gulf Coast and Rocky Mountain regions. The company holds interests in various oil and natural gas properties located in Mississippi, Texas, and Louisiana in the Gulf Coast region; and in Montana, North Dakota, and Wyoming in the Rocky Mountain region.

