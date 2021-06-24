Domo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOMO) EVP Catherine Wong Sells 4,542 Shares

Domo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOMO) EVP Catherine Wong sold 4,542 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.51, for a total transaction of $356,592.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of Domo stock opened at $81.82 on Thursday. Domo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.29 and a fifty-two week high of $82.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.47 and a beta of 2.96. The company has a 50 day moving average of $65.21.

Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.18. The company had revenue of $60.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.24 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.65) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Domo, Inc. will post -2.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on DOMO shares. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of Domo from $80.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Domo from $76.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Domo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. UBS Group raised shares of Domo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Domo from $89.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.29.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Domo by 2.3% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $843,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Domo by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 15,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $874,000 after buying an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Domo by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 15,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,000,000 after acquiring an additional 662 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Domo by 21.5% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 4,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 849 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in Domo by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 40,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,261,000 after acquiring an additional 915 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.79% of the company’s stock.

About Domo

Domo, Inc operates a cloud-based platform in the United States. Its platform digitally connects from the chief executive officer to the frontline employee with the people, data, and systems in an organization, giving them access to real-time data and insights, and allowing them to manage business from smartphones.

