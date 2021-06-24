Stock Traders Buy Large Volume of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Put Options (NYSE:BW)

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:BW) saw some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Stock traders bought 754 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 820% compared to the typical volume of 82 put options.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on BW shares. Lake Street Capital started coverage on Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises in a report on Thursday, March 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. DA Davidson started coverage on Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises in a report on Thursday, March 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company.

Get Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises alerts:

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 61.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,988 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 3,032 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 620,257 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,177,000 after acquiring an additional 3,206 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 105,335 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $370,000 after acquiring an additional 4,664 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 184.4% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,749 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 5,024 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP grew its position in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 39.3% in the first quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 19,642 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $186,000 after acquiring an additional 5,537 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.29% of the company’s stock.

BW opened at $7.66 on Thursday. Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises has a fifty-two week low of $2.00 and a fifty-two week high of $9.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $656.67 million, a P/E ratio of 45.06 and a beta of 2.81. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $8.23.

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises (NYSE:BW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The technology company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.11. Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises had a negative return on equity of 1.91% and a net margin of 0.97%. Analysts predict that Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides energy and environmental technologies and services for the power and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Babcock & Wilcox Renewable; Babcock & Wilcox Environmental; and Babcock & Wilcox Thermal.

Featured Article: What are benefits of a growth and income fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.