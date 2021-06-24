Mullen Group Ltd. (TSE:MTL) to Issue $0.04 Monthly Dividend

Mullen Group Ltd. (TSE:MTL) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, June 22nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of 0.04 per share on Thursday, July 15th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th.

Shares of MTL stock opened at C$12.69 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$13.09. Mullen Group has a 1-year low of C$6.66 and a 1-year high of C$13.85. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.23 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.25, a current ratio of 3.30 and a quick ratio of 2.86.

Mullen Group (TSE:MTL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported C$0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.10 by C$0.02. The business had revenue of C$290.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$310.20 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Mullen Group will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. CIBC boosted their target price on Mullen Group from C$14.25 to C$14.75 in a research report on Sunday, April 25th. Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a C$12.50 target price on shares of Mullen Group in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Mullen Group from C$13.00 to C$15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Mullen Group from C$13.00 to C$15.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price objective on Mullen Group from C$14.00 to C$14.25 in a research report on Monday, April 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$14.85.

Mullen Group Ltd. provides trucking and logistics services in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Less-Than-Truckload, Logistics & Warehousing, and Specialized & Industrial Services. The Less-Than-Truckload segment delivers general freight consisting of smaller shipments, packages, and parcels; and pharmaceutical and package products.

