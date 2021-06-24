Mullen Group Ltd. (TSE:MTL) to Issue $0.04 Monthly Dividend

Mullen Group Ltd. (TSE:MTL) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, June 22nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of 0.04 per share on Thursday, July 15th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th.
Shares of MTL stock opened at C$12.69 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$13.09. Mullen Group has a 1-year low of C$6.66 and a 1-year high of C$13.85. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.23 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.25, a current ratio of 3.30 and a quick ratio of 2.86.
Mullen Group (TSE:MTL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported C$0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.10 by C$0.02. The business had revenue of C$290.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$310.20 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Mullen Group will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current year.
About Mullen Group
Mullen Group Ltd. provides trucking and logistics services in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Less-Than-Truckload, Logistics & Warehousing, and Specialized & Industrial Services. The Less-Than-Truckload segment delivers general freight consisting of smaller shipments, packages, and parcels; and pharmaceutical and package products.
