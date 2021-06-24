Aberdeen Emerging Markets Investment Company Limited to Issue Dividend of GBX 5.75 (LON:AEMC)

Aberdeen Emerging Markets Investment Company Limited (LON:AEMC) declared a dividend on Thursday, June 24th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 26th will be given a dividend of GBX 5.75 ($0.08) per share on Friday, September 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 26th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
Shares of LON:AEMC opened at GBX 721.87 ($9.43) on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 710.92. The stock has a market capitalization of £331.81 million and a PE ratio of 12.71. Aberdeen Emerging Markets Investment has a 12-month low of GBX 525 ($6.86) and a 12-month high of GBX 775 ($10.13). The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89.
Aberdeen Emerging Markets Investment Company Profile
Read More: Penny Stocks, Risk and Reward Factors
Receive News & Ratings for Aberdeen Emerging Markets Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aberdeen Emerging Markets Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.