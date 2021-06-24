Aberdeen Emerging Markets Investment Company Limited to Issue Dividend of GBX 5.75 (LON:AEMC)

Aberdeen Emerging Markets Investment Company Limited (LON:AEMC) declared a dividend on Thursday, June 24th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 26th will be given a dividend of GBX 5.75 ($0.08) per share on Friday, September 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 26th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of LON:AEMC opened at GBX 721.87 ($9.43) on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 710.92. The stock has a market capitalization of £331.81 million and a PE ratio of 12.71. Aberdeen Emerging Markets Investment has a 12-month low of GBX 525 ($6.86) and a 12-month high of GBX 775 ($10.13). The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89.

Aberdeen Emerging Markets Investment Company Profile

Aberdeen Emerging Markets Investment Company Limited is a close-ended equity fund of funds launched and managed by Aberdeen Emerging Capital Limited. The fund invests both directly and through other funds in public equity markets of emerging market countries across the globe, with a focus on Asia, Eastern Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America.

