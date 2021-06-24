Citigroup Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR)

Citigroup Inc. lowered its stake in Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR) by 4.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,120,966 shares of the company’s stock after selling 52,527 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned about 0.07% of Amcor worth $13,093,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amcor by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 26,792,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,098,000 after buying an additional 1,156,382 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Amcor by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 21,949,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,344,000 after buying an additional 1,956,166 shares during the last quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amcor by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC now owns 13,408,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,823,000 after buying an additional 400,100 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Amcor by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,369,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,591,000 after buying an additional 254,912 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Amcor by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,767,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,186,000 after buying an additional 510,486 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Amcor alerts:

In related news, EVP Ian Wilson sold 195,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.36, for a total transaction of $2,412,672.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 195,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,412,672. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Arun Nayar sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.35, for a total transaction of $617,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 709,245 shares of company stock valued at $8,668,319 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMCR opened at $11.49 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.96. Amcor plc has a fifty-two week low of $9.61 and a fifty-two week high of $12.76. The stock has a market cap of $17.95 billion, a PE ratio of 17.95, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.01). Amcor had a return on equity of 20.36% and a net margin of 6.88%. The business had revenue of $3.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.11 EPS. Amcor’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Amcor plc will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 26th were given a $0.117 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 25th. This represents a $0.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.07%. Amcor’s payout ratio is presently 73.44%.

Several brokerages recently commented on AMCR. Macquarie downgraded shares of Amcor from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Amcor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Amcor in a report on Friday, April 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.65.

About Amcor

Amcor plc develops, manufactures, and sells various packaging products for food, beverage, medical and pharmaceutical, fresh produce, snack food, personal care, and other industries worldwide. It operates through two segments, Flexibles and Rigid Packaging. The company provides flexible packaging products, rigid packaging containers, specialty cartons, and closures.

See Also: Sell-Side Analysts

Receive News & Ratings for Amcor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amcor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.