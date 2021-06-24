Citigroup Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE)

Citigroup Inc. decreased its position in shares of CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) by 4.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 352,823 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 17,260 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in CubeSmart were worth $13,348,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CUBE. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of CubeSmart during the 4th quarter valued at $63,712,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CubeSmart by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,404,388 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $517,742,000 after buying an additional 1,509,918 shares in the last quarter. PGGM Investments lifted its stake in shares of CubeSmart by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 12,476,278 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $471,978,000 after buying an additional 1,446,838 shares in the last quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd lifted its stake in shares of CubeSmart by 17.5% during the 4th quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd now owns 7,109,559 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $238,952,000 after buying an additional 1,061,317 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of CubeSmart by 39.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,768,423 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $59,437,000 after buying an additional 504,734 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CUBE shares. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of CubeSmart from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $45.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of CubeSmart from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Truist Securities boosted their price target on shares of CubeSmart from $37.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Truist boosted their price target on shares of CubeSmart from $37.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.80.

In other news, COO Joel D. Keaton sold 15,132 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.50, for a total value of $627,978.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 58,294 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,419,201. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Jeffrey P. Foster sold 23,364 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.88, for a total transaction of $978,484.32. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 166,839 shares in the company, valued at $6,987,217.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 45,265 shares of company stock worth $1,893,265. Insiders own 1.28% of the company’s stock.

CubeSmart stock opened at $46.98 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.39. CubeSmart has a twelve month low of $26.14 and a twelve month high of $47.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a current ratio of 0.04. The company has a market cap of $9.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.00, a PEG ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 0.25.

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.24). CubeSmart had a return on equity of 9.39% and a net margin of 24.07%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that CubeSmart will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.89%. CubeSmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.07%.

About CubeSmart

CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and secure storage space for residential and commercial customers. According to the 2020 Self-Storage Almanac, CubeSmart is one of the top three owners and operators of self-storage properties in the United States.

