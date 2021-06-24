Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) Shares Sold by Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund trimmed its holdings in Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) by 55.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 60,648 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 75,452 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned 0.15% of Boise Cascade worth $3,629,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in Boise Cascade during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new stake in Boise Cascade during the first quarter worth about $62,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Boise Cascade during the first quarter worth about $71,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in Boise Cascade during the fourth quarter worth about $78,000. Finally, FMR LLC increased its position in Boise Cascade by 436.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,331 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 2,710 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.36% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BCC opened at $56.27 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Boise Cascade has a one year low of $33.57 and a one year high of $78.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 2.04.

Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The construction company reported $3.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.50 by $1.26. Boise Cascade had a net margin of 5.09% and a return on equity of 43.52%. The business had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Boise Cascade will post 13.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. Boise Cascade’s payout ratio is 6.53%.

In related news, Director Steven C. Cooper sold 9,149 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.91, for a total value of $639,606.59. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $370,942.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jill Twedt sold 2,070 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.36, for a total transaction of $155,995.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,306 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,982,420.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 13,854 shares of company stock worth $994,992. 1.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently issued reports on BCC. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Boise Cascade from $62.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Boise Cascade from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $54.00 target price (down previously from $62.00) on shares of Boise Cascade in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.40.

Boise Cascade Company manufactures wood products and distributes building materials in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Wood Products and Building Materials Distribution. The Wood Products segment manufactures laminated veneer lumber and laminated beams used in headers and beams; I-joists for residential and commercial flooring and roofing systems, and other structural applications; and structural, appearance, and industrial plywood panels.

