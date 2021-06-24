Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Lowers Holdings in ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lessened its stake in ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS) by 2.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 602,297 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 13,779 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned 1.80% of ExlService worth $54,303,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in ExlService by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,176,422 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $466,705,000 after buying an additional 153,566 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ExlService by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 557,601 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $50,273,000 after purchasing an additional 33,355 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of ExlService by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 535,602 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $45,596,000 after purchasing an additional 5,007 shares during the period. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC grew its stake in shares of ExlService by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC now owns 506,026 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $45,623,000 after acquiring an additional 46,070 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of ExlService by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 463,513 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,790,000 after acquiring an additional 16,942 shares during the period. 97.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ EXLS opened at $105.79 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.02, a current ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market cap of $3.54 billion, a PE ratio of 36.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.94. ExlService Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $57.88 and a 1-year high of $108.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $99.79.

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.33. ExlService had a return on equity of 15.57% and a net margin of 10.16%. The company had revenue of $261.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $253.13 million. Analysts predict that ExlService Holdings, Inc. will post 3.48 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America raised ExlService from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $102.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised ExlService from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $119.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of ExlService in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Citigroup upped their price objective on ExlService from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of ExlService in a report on Sunday, February 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $101.25.

In related news, CEO Rohit Kapoor sold 21,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.03, for a total transaction of $2,079,630.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 185,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,375,016.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Pavan Bagai sold 19,275 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.32, for a total value of $1,779,468.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 43,091 shares in the company, valued at $3,978,161.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 53,415 shares of company stock valued at $5,086,880. Company insiders own 2.81% of the company’s stock.

About ExlService

ExlService Holdings, Inc provides operations management and analytics services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers business process management (BPM) services to the insurance industry in the areas of claims processing, subrogation, premium and benefit administration, agency management, account reconciliation, policy research, underwriting support, new business processing, policy servicing, premium audit, surveys, billing and collection, commercial and residential survey, and customer services.

