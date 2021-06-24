Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Buys 17,600 Shares of Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its stake in Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO) by 63.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 45,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,600 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Exponent were worth $4,434,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in Exponent during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Exponent by 47.3% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 595 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Exponent by 126.3% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 835 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in Exponent by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,356 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in Exponent during the 4th quarter worth $142,000. Institutional investors own 89.50% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:EXPO opened at $88.18 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $92.92. The firm has a market cap of $4.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.77 and a beta of 0.31. Exponent, Inc. has a 52-week low of $68.42 and a 52-week high of $102.42.

Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $109.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $101.81 million. Exponent had a return on equity of 24.63% and a net margin of 21.23%. On average, equities analysts predict that Exponent, Inc. will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. Exponent’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.61%.

In other news, VP Bradley A. James sold 3,120 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.29, for a total value of $284,824.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $385,426.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Exponent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 4th.

About Exponent

Exponent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a science and engineering consulting company worldwide. Its services include analysis of product development, product recall, regulatory compliance, and the discovery of potential problems related to products, people, property, and impending litigation.

