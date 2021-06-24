Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Trims Stock Position in Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA cut its stake in shares of Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX) by 0.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,107,058 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after selling 4,262 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in Cryoport were worth $57,578,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Cryoport by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,400,620 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $176,867,000 after acquiring an additional 493,306 shares during the last quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Cryoport by 141.0% during the 1st quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,127,374 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $58,635,000 after buying an additional 659,542 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Cryoport by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 980,057 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $43,005,000 after buying an additional 98,135 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cryoport by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 947,707 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $49,290,000 after buying an additional 88,827 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Cryoport by 35.8% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 775,920 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $40,356,000 after buying an additional 204,690 shares in the last quarter. 89.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Cryoport news, Director Edward J. Zecchini sold 5,417 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.09, for a total transaction of $282,171.53. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $282,171.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel M. Hancock sold 12,850 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.75, for a total value of $844,887.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,477 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,149,112.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 737,851 shares of company stock worth $44,252,546. 10.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CYRX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Cryoport from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Cryoport in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $84.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Cryoport from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their price target on Cryoport from $50.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.57.

Shares of NASDAQ:CYRX opened at $65.41 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $56.25. The firm has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a PE ratio of -34.61 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 11.08, a quick ratio of 10.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Cryoport, Inc. has a one year low of $28.41 and a one year high of $84.97.

Cryoport (NASDAQ:CYRX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The consumer goods maker reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $53.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.78 million. Cryoport had a positive return on equity of 3.17% and a negative net margin of 26.41%. Cryoport’s quarterly revenue was up 443.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.11) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Cryoport, Inc. will post -0.49 EPS for the current year.

Cryoport Company Profile

Cryoport, Inc, a life sciences services company, provides temperature-controlled logistics solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers Cryoportal, a cloud-based logistics management platform that supports the management of shipments, which includes order entry, document preparation, customs documentation, courier management, real-time shipment tracking and monitoring, issue resolution, and regulatory compliance requirements; and CryoPort Express Shippers, which is used to ensure that the stability of shipped biologic commodities are maintained throughout the shipping cycle; and Cryoport Express Advanced Therapy Shippers that provides verification processes to biopharma companies.

