Royal Bank of Canada Trims Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCA) Target Price to $52.00

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCA) had its price target decreased by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $56.00 to $52.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 76.21% from the stock’s current price. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on DISCA. Bank of America upgraded Discovery from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Discovery from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Discovery from $35.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup upgraded Discovery from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, TheStreet cut Discovery from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.80.

Get Discovery alerts:

Shares of DISCA opened at $29.51 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $33.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.91 billion, a PE ratio of 20.07, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.38. Discovery has a 12 month low of $19.07 and a 12 month high of $78.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 1.87.

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.40). The company had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.77 billion. Discovery had a return on equity of 14.44% and a net margin of 9.11%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.87 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Discovery will post 1.95 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director John C. Malone sold 6,768 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.15, for a total transaction of $197,287.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 244,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,130,235.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John C. Malone sold 124,839 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.68, for a total value of $3,705,221.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 131,627 shares of company stock valued at $3,903,885. 5.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Discovery in the first quarter valued at $8,843,000. Prentice Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Discovery in the first quarter worth $285,000. HM Payson & Co. increased its stake in shares of Discovery by 436.4% in the first quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 5,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 4,800 shares during the last quarter. Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Discovery in the first quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Discovery in the first quarter worth $267,000. Institutional investors own 40.56% of the company’s stock.

About Discovery

Discovery, Inc, a media company, provides content across various distribution platforms in approximately 50 languages worldwide. It operates in two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, HGTV, Food Network, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Travel Channel, Science, MotorTrend, Discovery en EspaÃ±ol, Discovery Familia, Eurosport, TVN, Discovery Kids, Discovery Family, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Great American Country, ID, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

Featured Story: What does an equal weight rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Discovery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Discovery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.