$1.39 Earnings Per Share Expected for Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) to post earnings per share of $1.39 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Molson Coors Beverage’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.23 and the highest is $1.54. Molson Coors Beverage reported earnings per share of $1.55 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 10.3%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Molson Coors Beverage will report full-year earnings of $3.87 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.65 to $4.03. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $4.11 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.92 to $4.50. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Molson Coors Beverage.

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.13. Molson Coors Beverage had a positive return on equity of 5.91% and a negative net margin of 6.54%. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on TAP. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Molson Coors Beverage in a report on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $74.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Molson Coors Beverage in a report on Friday, June 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $43.00 price target (down from $45.00) on shares of Molson Coors Beverage in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Molson Coors Beverage from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Molson Coors Beverage from $35.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.08.

NYSE:TAP opened at $54.72 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.86, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a fifty day moving average of $56.82. Molson Coors Beverage has a 12-month low of $32.11 and a 12-month high of $61.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.66.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage in the 1st quarter valued at about $246,000. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 48.1% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,796,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,904,000 after purchasing an additional 583,818 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 6,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. Pendal Group Limited purchased a new stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage in the 1st quarter valued at about $20,156,000. Finally, SkyView Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Molson Coors Beverage by 318.9% in the 1st quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 421 shares during the period. 80.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Molson Coors Beverage

Molson Coors Beverage Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company was formerly known as Molson Coors Brewing Company and changed its name to Molson Coors Beverage Company in January 2020. Molson Coors Beverage Company was founded in 1774 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

