Federated Hermes Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL)

Federated Hermes Inc. lessened its holdings in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) by 23.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 300,339 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 90,224 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Arch Capital Group were worth $11,524,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 18.2% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 232,164 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $9,300,000 after purchasing an additional 35,782 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC grew its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 16.0% during the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 2,870,862 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $110,155,000 after purchasing an additional 395,482 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 0.6% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,599,763 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $99,752,000 after purchasing an additional 15,569 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 9.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,482,774 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $210,120,000 after purchasing an additional 485,575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 375.1% during the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 7,450 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 5,882 shares during the last quarter. 87.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Brian S. Posner sold 4,000 shares of Arch Capital Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.24, for a total transaction of $100,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,480. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Maamoun Rajeh sold 29,790 shares of Arch Capital Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.52, for a total transaction of $1,207,090.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 371,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,033,325.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 122,146 shares of company stock valued at $4,835,015. 3.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:ACGL opened at $38.39 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.86. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a 52 week low of $26.22 and a 52 week high of $41.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $39.60.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The insurance provider reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.16 billion. Arch Capital Group had a net margin of 18.36% and a return on equity of 4.96%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on ACGL shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Arch Capital Group from $41.00 to $47.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Arch Capital Group from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of Arch Capital Group from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Arch Capital Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.43.

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; collateral protection, debt cancellation, and service contract reimbursement products; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile, and inland marine products.

