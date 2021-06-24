ARMOR Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $991,651.00 (ARMOR)

ARMOR (CURRENCY:ARMOR) traded 4.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on June 24th. ARMOR has a total market capitalization of $21.27 million and approximately $991,651.00 worth of ARMOR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, ARMOR has traded 27.7% lower against the US dollar. One ARMOR coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.24 or 0.00000715 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002931 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001933 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.36 or 0.00047939 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $36.81 or 0.00107879 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.67 or 0.00169004 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0611 or 0.00000179 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 26.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00003177 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33,968.03 or 0.99539525 BTC.

ARMOR was first traded on January 22nd, 2021. ARMOR’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 87,128,777 coins. ARMOR’s official Twitter account is @armorfi

According to CryptoCompare, “Armor is a smart insurance aggregator for DeFi which provides Pay as You Go and Only Pay What You Owe ??? coverage for user funds across various protocols. Armor tracks exact amounts of user funds as they dynamically move across various protocols, and bills by the second using a streamed payment system. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ARMOR directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ARMOR should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ARMOR using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

