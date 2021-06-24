American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL) Director John M. Matovina Sells 4,200 Shares

American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL) Director John M. Matovina sold 4,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.26, for a total transaction of $135,492.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 137,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,423,620.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of AEL stock opened at $31.95 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a PE ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.41. American Equity Investment Life Holding has a fifty-two week low of $19.06 and a fifty-two week high of $34.25.

American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $497.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $491.14 million. American Equity Investment Life had a net margin of 19.17% and a return on equity of 5.56%. Equities analysts forecast that American Equity Investment Life Holding will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AEL. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in American Equity Investment Life in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in American Equity Investment Life in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in American Equity Investment Life in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in American Equity Investment Life in the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in American Equity Investment Life in the fourth quarter worth approximately $92,000. Institutional investors own 93.51% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on AEL. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of American Equity Investment Life from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of American Equity Investment Life from $21.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of American Equity Investment Life in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of American Equity Investment Life from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on shares of American Equity Investment Life from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.00.

American Equity Investment Life

American Equity Investment Life Holding Company, through its subsidiaries, provides life insurance products in the United States. The company issues fixed index and rate annuities; and single premium immediate annuities. It markets its products through independent agents, including independent marketing organizations, broker/dealers, banks, and registered investment advisors.

