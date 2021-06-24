American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL) Director John M. Matovina Sells 4,200 Shares

American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL) Director John M. Matovina sold 4,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.26, for a total transaction of $135,492.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 137,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,423,620.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
Shares of AEL stock opened at $31.95 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a PE ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.41. American Equity Investment Life Holding has a fifty-two week low of $19.06 and a fifty-two week high of $34.25.
American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $497.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $491.14 million. American Equity Investment Life had a net margin of 19.17% and a return on equity of 5.56%. Equities analysts forecast that American Equity Investment Life Holding will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several research firms recently issued reports on AEL. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of American Equity Investment Life from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of American Equity Investment Life from $21.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of American Equity Investment Life in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of American Equity Investment Life from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on shares of American Equity Investment Life from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.00.
About American Equity Investment Life
American Equity Investment Life Holding Company, through its subsidiaries, provides life insurance products in the United States. The company issues fixed index and rate annuities; and single premium immediate annuities. It markets its products through independent agents, including independent marketing organizations, broker/dealers, banks, and registered investment advisors.
