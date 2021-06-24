Dragoneer Growth Opportunities (NYSE:DGNR) Now Covered by Barrington Research

Equities researchers at Barrington Research started coverage on shares of Dragoneer Growth Opportunities (NYSE:DGNR) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Barrington Research’s target price indicates a potential upside of 50.30% from the company’s current price.

Shares of Dragoneer Growth Opportunities stock opened at $9.98 on Thursday. Dragoneer Growth Opportunities has a fifty-two week low of $9.84 and a fifty-two week high of $16.11. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.08.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DGNR. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new position in Dragoneer Growth Opportunities during the first quarter worth about $46,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Dragoneer Growth Opportunities during the fourth quarter worth about $199,000. TIG Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Dragoneer Growth Opportunities during the first quarter worth about $203,000. Exos Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Dragoneer Growth Opportunities during the first quarter worth about $211,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Dragoneer Growth Opportunities during the first quarter worth about $365,000. 65.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in San Francisco, California.

