Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) VP Bruce K. Posey Sells 9,500 Shares

Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) VP Bruce K. Posey sold 9,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.25, for a total transaction of $990,375.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 92,867 shares in the company, valued at $9,681,384.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

QLYS stock opened at $102.09 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.72 and a beta of 0.60. Qualys, Inc. has a 12 month low of $86.65 and a 12 month high of $148.84. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $101.15.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The software maker reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.50). The business had revenue of $96.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $95.17 million. Qualys had a net margin of 19.58% and a return on equity of 17.40%. On average, analysts predict that Qualys, Inc. will post 1.11 EPS for the current year.

QLYS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Qualys from $100.00 to $98.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Qualys from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Qualys currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $116.78.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Qualys in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in Qualys in the 4th quarter valued at about $83,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Qualys by 8,814.3% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,248 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 1,234 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Qualys by 18.1% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,371 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Qualys in the 4th quarter valued at about $165,000. Institutional investors own 92.86% of the company’s stock.

About Qualys

Qualys, Inc provides cloud-based information technology (IT), security, and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which includes Vulnerability Management, Vulnerability Management, Detection and Response, Threat Protection, Continuous Monitoring, Patch Management, Multi-Vector Endpoint Detection and Response, Indication of Compromise, Certificate Assessment, Policy Compliance, Security Configuration Assessment, PCI Compliance, File Integrity Monitoring, Security Assessment Questionnaire, Out of-Band Configuration Assessment, Web Application Scanning, Web Application Firewall, Global IT Asset Inventory, CMDB Sync, Certificate Inventory, Cloud Inventory, Cloud Security Assessment, and Container Security.

