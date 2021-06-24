Penserra Capital Management LLC Takes Position in Telos Co. (NASDAQ:TLS)

Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Telos Co. (NASDAQ:TLS) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 40,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,521,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hall Laurie J Trustee boosted its stake in shares of Telos by 87.5% in the 1st quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Telos by 254.0% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 1,016 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Telos during the first quarter worth about $151,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Telos during the fourth quarter worth approximately $165,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Telos in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $224,000. 33.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Bernard C. Bailey sold 35,712 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total transaction of $1,178,496.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 48,861 shares in the company, valued at $1,612,413. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Brendan D. Malloy sold 459,065 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total transaction of $15,149,145.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 211,198 shares in the company, valued at $6,969,534. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,106,628 shares of company stock valued at $102,535,124 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 21.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Northland Securities raised their price target on Telos from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Telos from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. B. Riley upped their price target on Telos from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Telos from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Telos from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.88.

Shares of NASDAQ:TLS opened at $34.64 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $33.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 3.00 and a quick ratio of 2.97. The company has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion and a P/E ratio of 866.00. Telos Co. has a 52 week low of $18.08 and a 52 week high of $41.84.

Telos (NASDAQ:TLS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 25th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $44.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.65 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Telos Co. will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Telos Company Profile

Telos Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) solutions and services worldwide. It provides Xacta, a premier platform for enterprise cyber risk management and security compliance automation solutions to large commercial and government enterprises; and Telos Ghost, a solution to eliminate cyber-attack surfaces by obfuscating and encrypting data, masking user identity and location, and hiding network resources, as well as provides security and privacy for intelligence gathering, cyber threat protection, securing critical infrastructure, and protecting communications and applications.

