40,118 Shares in Telos Co. (NASDAQ:TLS) Acquired by Penserra Capital Management LLC

Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Telos Co. (NASDAQ:TLS) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 40,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,521,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Telos in the fourth quarter worth $1,285,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Telos during the 1st quarter worth about $1,513,000. Precept Management LLC purchased a new position in Telos during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,154,000. American Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Telos in the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,771,000. Finally, Boston Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Telos during the first quarter worth approximately $385,000. Institutional investors own 33.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TLS opened at $34.64 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.31 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 866.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 3.00 and a quick ratio of 2.97. Telos Co. has a 1-year low of $18.08 and a 1-year high of $41.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $33.37.

Telos (NASDAQ:TLS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 25th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.17. The company had revenue of $44.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.65 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Telos Co. will post 0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Telos from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Telos from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Northland Securities lifted their price target on Telos from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Telos from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Finally, Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Telos from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.88.

In other news, CFO Michele Nakazawa sold 303,198 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total value of $10,005,534.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 86,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,843,907. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John B. Wood sold 963,154 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total value of $31,784,082.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,695,563 shares in the company, valued at $121,953,579. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 3,106,628 shares of company stock valued at $102,535,124. Company insiders own 21.30% of the company’s stock.

Telos Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) solutions and services worldwide. It provides Xacta, a premier platform for enterprise cyber risk management and security compliance automation solutions to large commercial and government enterprises; and Telos Ghost, a solution to eliminate cyber-attack surfaces by obfuscating and encrypting data, masking user identity and location, and hiding network resources, as well as provides security and privacy for intelligence gathering, cyber threat protection, securing critical infrastructure, and protecting communications and applications.

