Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Has $969,000 Holdings in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) by 3.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,391 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 290 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $969,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Genuine Parts during the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Genuine Parts by 0.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 176,981 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $19,827,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 105,330 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $10,547,000 after purchasing an additional 12,517 shares during the period. FIL Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 90.5% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 54,924 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $5,516,000 after buying an additional 26,091 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 18.7% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 80,761 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $8,110,000 after buying an additional 12,742 shares during the period. 75.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on GPC. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Genuine Parts from $115.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Genuine Parts from $109.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Genuine Parts from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $113.00 to $125.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Genuine Parts from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Genuine Parts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Genuine Parts currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $127.50.

Shares of NYSE:GPC opened at $125.32 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $127.49. Genuine Parts has a fifty-two week low of $83.29 and a fifty-two week high of $135.93. The firm has a market cap of $18.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 368.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The specialty retailer reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.36. Genuine Parts had a net margin of 0.31% and a return on equity of 27.80%. The company had revenue of $4.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.30 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.92 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Genuine Parts will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.815 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $3.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.60%. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.86%.

In other news, insider Kevin Herron sold 2,500 shares of Genuine Parts stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.31, for a total transaction of $330,775.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,754 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,819,791.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for imported vehicles, hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory and supply items used by various automotive aftermarket customers, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals.

