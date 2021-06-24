Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Increases Position in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) by 2.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,376 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $1,190,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Teza Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EOG Resources during the first quarter valued at about $746,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in EOG Resources by 2.4% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,884,833 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $354,298,000 after acquiring an additional 116,634 shares in the last quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in EOG Resources in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,878,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. grew its holdings in EOG Resources by 13.0% in the first quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 61,284 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $4,445,000 after purchasing an additional 7,029 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barrett Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC now owns 22,237 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $1,613,000 after purchasing an additional 2,737 shares during the last quarter. 89.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on EOG. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $80.00 price target (down from $85.00) on shares of EOG Resources in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $72.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Scotiabank raised shares of EOG Resources from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $72.00 to $86.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $92.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on EOG Resources from $72.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.29.

In other news, EVP Kenneth W. Boedeker sold 8,711 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $740,435.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,385 shares in the company, valued at $1,562,725. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE EOG opened at $85.70 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $50.01 billion, a PE ratio of 857.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.85 and a beta of 2.16. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. EOG Resources, Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.22 and a twelve month high of $87.99.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The energy exploration company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.18. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 7.24% and a net margin of 0.63%. The business had revenue of $3.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.55 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 5.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a special dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 16th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a yield of 2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 15th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 113.01%.

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago; the People's Republic of China; and the Sultanate of Oman.

