Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Boosts Stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) by 56.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,586 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,521 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $1,196,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in EFV. OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 49.2% in the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 66,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,679,000 after purchasing an additional 21,897 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 12,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $579,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 20,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $984,000 after buying an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 22.8% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 19,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $903,000 after acquiring an additional 3,546 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $563,000.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF alerts:

BATS:EFV opened at $52.10 on Thursday. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 12 month low of $49.15 and a 12 month high of $59.57. The business has a 50 day moving average of $53.17.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

Further Reading: What is the Fibonacci sequence?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.