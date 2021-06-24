Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Shares Sold by Avalon Investment & Advisory

Avalon Investment & Advisory decreased its holdings in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 74.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,279 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 24,349 shares during the quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory’s holdings in Adobe were worth $3,936,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Adobe during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in shares of Adobe during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Adobe during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Adobe by 50.0% in the first quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 75 shares of the software company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in Adobe in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 81.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Adobe alerts:

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Adobe from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Adobe from $575.00 to $610.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Adobe from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Adobe from $570.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Adobe in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $575.00 target price for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $604.84.

In related news, EVP Abhay Parasnis sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $524.00, for a total transaction of $2,096,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 39,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,826,904. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Dana Rao sold 4,692 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $495.34, for a total transaction of $2,324,135.28. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,313,878.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 27,361 shares of company stock valued at $14,625,056. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ADBE opened at $574.23 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $274.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Adobe Inc. has a 12 month low of $416.03 and a 12 month high of $579.80. The company’s fifty day moving average is $511.22.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 16th. The software company reported $3.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.73 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 38.79% and a return on equity of 36.65%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.45 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 10.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Adobe Profile

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

Featured Article: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.