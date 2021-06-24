H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $827.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $764.37 million. H.B. Fuller had a return on equity of 12.41% and a net margin of 5.00%. The firm’s revenue was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.68 earnings per share.

Shares of NYSE:FUL opened at $65.66 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $67.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.05 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.21. H.B. Fuller has a 52-week low of $40.33 and a 52-week high of $70.58.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.168 per share. This represents a $0.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 21st. This is a positive change from H.B. Fuller’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. H.B. Fuller’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.59%.

FUL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on H.B. Fuller from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut H.B. Fuller from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 31st. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on H.B. Fuller from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.50.

In other news, VP Timothy J. Keenan sold 6,169 shares of H.B. Fuller stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.86, for a total value of $393,952.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 29,040 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,854,494.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James Owens sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.91, for a total value of $339,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 203,703 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,833,470.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 54,059 shares of company stock worth $3,490,639. Company insiders own 4.19% of the company’s stock.

About H.B. Fuller

H.B. Fuller Company, together with its subsidiaries, formulates, manufactures, and markets adhesives, sealants, coatings, polymers, tapes, encapsulants, additives, and other specialty chemical products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Hygiene, Health and Consumable Adhesives; Engineering Adhesives; and Construction Adhesives.

