Avalon Investment & Advisory Sells 37,365 Shares of InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD)

Avalon Investment & Advisory reduced its holdings in InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD) by 42.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 49,991 shares of the healthcare company’s stock after selling 37,365 shares during the quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory’s holdings in InMode were worth $3,618,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of InMode by 0.5% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 40,800 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $2,953,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in InMode by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,830 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of InMode by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,450 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Research Inc. lifted its holdings in InMode by 0.5% in the first quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 54,402 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $3,937,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the period. Finally, Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of InMode in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 61.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

INMD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on InMode from $84.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Barclays began coverage on InMode in a report on Monday, May 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $92.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of InMode from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of InMode in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $94.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of InMode from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $91.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:INMD opened at $94.90 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.99 and a beta of 1.87. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $84.67. InMode Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $24.80 and a fifty-two week high of $95.95.

InMode (NASDAQ:INMD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The healthcare company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.28. InMode had a net margin of 41.20% and a return on equity of 38.62%. The company had revenue of $65.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.14 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

InMode Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally-invasive aesthetic medical products based on its proprietary radiofrequency assisted lipolysis and deep subdermal fractional radiofrequency technologies. The company offers minimally-invasive aesthetic medical products for various procedures, such as liposuction with simultaneous skin tightening, body and face contouring, and ablative skin rejuvenation treatments.

