AVITA Medical (NASDAQ:RCEL) Releases Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

AVITA Medical (NASDAQ:RCEL) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $- for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $9.50 million-9.70 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $7.74 million.

Shares of NASDAQ:RCEL opened at $21.21 on Thursday. AVITA Medical has a 1-year low of $16.87 and a 1-year high of $30.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $526.92 million, a P/E ratio of -10.25 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $19.35.

AVITA Medical (NASDAQ:RCEL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $8.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.59 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that AVITA Medical will post -1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on RCEL shares. BTIG Research reissued a buy rating and issued a $41.00 target price on shares of AVITA Medical in a report on Monday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AVITA Medical from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of AVITA Medical in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. They issued an overweight rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $35.60.

In other news, CEO Michael S. Perry sold 23,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.33, for a total value of $398,590.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

AVITA Medical Inc operates as a commercial-stage regenerative tissue company in the United States, Australia, and the United Kingdom. It offers regenerative products to address unmet medical needs in burn injuries, trauma injuries, chronic wounds, and dermatological and aesthetics indications, including vitiligo.

