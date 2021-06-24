United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Shares Acquired by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 3.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 93,075 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,966 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $15,822,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of UPS. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in United Parcel Service by 1,041.2% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 178,230 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,014,000 after purchasing an additional 162,612 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 17,045 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,871,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its position in United Parcel Service by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 10,125 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,705,000 after acquiring an additional 678 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in United Parcel Service by 15.9% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 94,812 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $15,966,000 after acquiring an additional 12,988 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 6,315 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,063,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.06% of the company’s stock.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

Shares of NYSE:UPS opened at $204.02 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $204.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $177.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52 week low of $107.16 and a 52 week high of $219.59.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $1.05. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 193.06% and a net margin of 5.87%. The firm had revenue of $22.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.62 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.15 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 27.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 10.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Investors of record on Monday, May 24th were given a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 21st. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.57%.

UPS has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Wolfe Research raised United Parcel Service from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Citigroup raised their price objective on United Parcel Service from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. BMO Capital Markets raised United Parcel Service from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $150.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on United Parcel Service in a research note on Monday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $205.63.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Further Reading: How to start trading in the forex market?

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.