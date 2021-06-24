Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) Shares Purchased by Avantax Advisory Services Inc.

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) by 42.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 30,997 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,290 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Targa Resources were worth $986,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its stake in Targa Resources by 84.1% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 801 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of Targa Resources by 154.9% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 956 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Targa Resources during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Valley Brook Capital Group bought a new stake in shares of Targa Resources during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new position in shares of Targa Resources in the 1st quarter worth $74,000. 85.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Rene R. Joyce sold 21,425 shares of Targa Resources stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.69, for a total value of $786,083.25. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 225,130 shares in the company, valued at $8,260,019.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Joe Bob Perkins sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.58, for a total value of $651,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 636,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,746,878.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 156,221 shares of company stock worth $6,201,811. Corporate insiders own 1.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on TRGP shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Targa Resources from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Targa Resources from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Targa Resources from $37.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Targa Resources from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Targa Resources from $39.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Targa Resources has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.12.

TRGP stock opened at $45.25 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $10.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.62 and a beta of 3.04. Targa Resources Corp. has a 1 year low of $13.08 and a 1 year high of $49.20. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.80.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $3.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.62 billion. Targa Resources had a return on equity of 5.53% and a net margin of 3.36%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Targa Resources Corp. will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. Targa Resources’s payout ratio is currently 38.10%.

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in North America. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation. The company engages in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; and gathering, purchasing, storing, terminaling, and selling crude oil.

