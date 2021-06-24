Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Buys 957 Shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) by 20.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,728 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 957 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in The Clorox were worth $1,107,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CLX. Goodwin Investment Advisory purchased a new position in The Clorox during the first quarter worth about $33,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Clorox by 461.3% in the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 174 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Costello Asset Management INC grew its position in The Clorox by 53.2% during the first quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in The Clorox in the first quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of The Clorox during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 78.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of The Clorox stock opened at $172.72 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65. The Clorox Company has a 1 year low of $172.35 and a 1 year high of $239.87. The company has a market capitalization of $21.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.09, a PEG ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.20. The company’s 50 day moving average is $181.23.

The Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.14. The Clorox had a net margin of 12.27% and a return on equity of 104.74%. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.89 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that The Clorox Company will post 7.59 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 28th will be issued a dividend of $1.16 per share. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%. This is a boost from The Clorox’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.11. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 27th. The Clorox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.33%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CLX. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of The Clorox in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of The Clorox in a report on Monday, May 10th. Barclays reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $162.00 price objective on shares of The Clorox in a report on Sunday, April 18th. DA Davidson lowered their price target on shares of The Clorox from $189.00 to $177.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of The Clorox in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The Clorox currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $207.94.

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Scentiva, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the CloroxPro, Clorox Healthcare, and Clorox Total 360 brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals, and supplement products under the RenewLife, Rainbow Light, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Stop Aging Now brands.

