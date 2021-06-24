Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Has $1.05 Million Position in ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF (BATS:SMDV)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF (BATS:SMDV) by 7.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 16,048 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,142 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF were worth $1,050,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Private Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF during the first quarter worth $83,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $150,000. Meridian Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $210,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $218,000.

BATS SMDV opened at $64.03 on Thursday. ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF has a twelve month low of $51.23 and a twelve month high of $58.30. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.63.

