Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Sells 2,154 Shares of RH (NYSE:RH)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. reduced its position in RH (NYSE:RH) by 51.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,022 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,154 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in RH were worth $1,206,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of RH during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in RH in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in RH by 122.2% during the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 60 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of RH during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of RH by 62.5% during the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 78 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. 96.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on RH. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of RH from $562.00 to $675.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. Jefferies Financial Group raised RH from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the company from $335.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Wedbush increased their target price on RH from $700.00 to $720.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of RH from $600.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on shares of RH from $600.00 to $675.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $670.31.

Shares of NYSE:RH opened at $685.45 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.49, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 2.51. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $654.61. RH has a 1 year low of $242.21 and a 1 year high of $733.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81.

RH (NYSE:RH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 8th. The company reported $4.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.20 by $0.69. The firm had revenue of $860.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $757.74 million. RH had a return on equity of 156.85% and a net margin of 12.57%. RH’s quarterly revenue was up 82.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.27 EPS. Analysts expect that RH will post 22.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, dÃ©cor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

