Bank of New York Mellon Corp Buys 1,296,345 Shares of Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT) by 139.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,222,865 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,296,345 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 1.23% of Lyft worth $140,440,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in LYFT. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its position in shares of Lyft by 93.8% in the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 9,300 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $588,000 after acquiring an additional 4,500 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new position in shares of Lyft in the 1st quarter worth about $24,671,000. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in shares of Lyft by 69.7% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 140,697 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $8,889,000 after acquiring an additional 57,810 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of Lyft by 3,235.1% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 179,163 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $11,319,000 after acquiring an additional 173,791 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Lyft by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 27,768 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $1,754,000 after acquiring an additional 3,836 shares in the last quarter. 81.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:LYFT opened at $61.41 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The company has a market cap of $20.23 billion, a PE ratio of -10.95 and a beta of 2.31. The business has a 50 day moving average of $56.32. Lyft, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.34 and a 12 month high of $68.28.

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.98) by $0.63. The company had revenue of $609.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $554.70 million. Lyft had a negative net margin of 88.32% and a negative return on equity of 80.71%. Lyft’s revenue was down 36.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.31) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lyft, Inc. will post -2.51 EPS for the current year.

In other Lyft news, CEO Logan Green sold 36,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.19, for a total transaction of $2,094,840.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director David Lawee sold 203,607 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.17, for a total transaction of $13,269,068.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 444,605 shares of company stock worth $28,585,049 in the last three months. Insiders own 22.86% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on LYFT. Vertical Research began coverage on Lyft in a research note on Friday, March 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial raised their target price on Lyft from $56.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Lyft in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $54.00 target price for the company. Nomura began coverage on Lyft in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, BTIG Research raised their target price on Lyft from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.06.

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. The company operates multimodal transportation networks that offer riders personalized and on-demand access to various mobility options. It provides Ridesharing Marketplace, which connects drivers with riders; Express Drive, a flexible car rentals program for drivers; Lyft Rentals that provides vehicles for long-distance trips; and a network of shared bikes and scooters in various cities to address the needs of riders for short trips.

