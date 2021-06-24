The Pennant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNTG) CEO Daniel H. Walker Sells 5,100 Shares

The Pennant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNTG) CEO Daniel H. Walker sold 5,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.03, for a total transaction of $224,553.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,193,691 shares in the company, valued at $52,558,214.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

PNTG stock opened at $41.70 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $37.59. The firm has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of 90.65 and a beta of 2.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The Pennant Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.81 and a 52 week high of $69.56.

The Pennant Group (NASDAQ:PNTG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.07). The Pennant Group had a return on equity of 22.72% and a net margin of 3.39%. The company had revenue of $105.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.30 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Pennant Group, Inc. will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in The Pennant Group by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,011,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,729,000 after buying an additional 140,255 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its position in The Pennant Group by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 3,737,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,162,000 after buying an additional 210,964 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC raised its position in The Pennant Group by 744.0% during the 1st quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 1,209,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,395,000 after buying an additional 1,066,187 shares during the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC raised its position in The Pennant Group by 20.8% during the 1st quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 789,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,157,000 after buying an additional 135,871 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in The Pennant Group by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 429,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,660,000 after buying an additional 35,991 shares during the last quarter. 87.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of The Pennant Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of The Pennant Group from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Pennant Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th.

The Pennant Group Company Profile

The Pennant Group, Inc provides healthcare services in Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Iowa, Montana, Nevada, Oklahoma, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, Wisconsin, and Wyoming. It operates in two segments, Home Health and Hospice Services, and Senior Living Services. The company offers home health services, including clinical services, such as nursing, speech, occupational and physical therapy, medical social work, and home health aide services; and hospice services comprising clinical care, education, and counseling services for the physical, spiritual, and psychosocial needs of terminally ill patients and their families.

