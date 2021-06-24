International Seaways Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:INSW)

International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE:INSW) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Traders bought 581 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 956% compared to the typical volume of 55 call options.

Shares of INSW opened at $19.94 on Thursday. International Seaways has a 1-year low of $12.44 and a 1-year high of $22.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $560.05 million, a PE ratio of -10.39 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a fifty day moving average of $19.52.

International Seaways (NYSE:INSW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The transportation company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by $0.06. International Seaways had a negative net margin of 15.13% and a positive return on equity of 6.65%. The firm had revenue of $46.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.98 million. On average, analysts anticipate that International Seaways will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 14th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 11th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. International Seaways’s payout ratio is 5.47%.

Several research firms have commented on INSW. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of International Seaways from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of International Seaways from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. TheStreet downgraded shares of International Seaways from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of International Seaways in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.00.

In other International Seaways news, CFO Jeffrey Pribor sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.63, for a total value of $68,705.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 48,164 shares in the company, valued at $945,459.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in INSW. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of International Seaways in the first quarter valued at about $49,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in International Seaways by 87.4% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,060 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 2,360 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in International Seaways during the fourth quarter worth about $101,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in International Seaways during the fourth quarter worth about $166,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its position in International Seaways by 96.1% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,785 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $189,000 after buying an additional 4,795 shares during the period. 78.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

International Seaways Company Profile

International Seaways, Inc owns and operates a fleet of oceangoing vessels for the transportation of crude oil and petroleum products in the International Flag trade. It operates through two segments, Crude Tankers and Product Carriers. As of March 12, 2021, the company owned and operated a fleet of 36 vessels, including 11 very large crude carriers, 2 Suezmaxes, 4 Aframaxes/LR2s, 13 Panamaxes/LR1s, and 4 medium range tankers, as well as had ownership interests in two floating storage and offloading service vessels.

