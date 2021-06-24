Vapotherm Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:VAPO)

Vapotherm, Inc. (NYSE:VAPO) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Stock investors acquired 1,975 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 1,574% compared to the typical daily volume of 118 call options.

Shares of NYSE:VAPO opened at $23.57 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $20.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $610.75 million, a PE ratio of -12.34 and a beta of -1.62. Vapotherm has a 12-month low of $16.64 and a 12-month high of $54.42. The company has a quick ratio of 4.07, a current ratio of 5.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Vapotherm (NYSE:VAPO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $32.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.58 million. Vapotherm had a negative return on equity of 35.95% and a negative net margin of 34.60%. Sell-side analysts predict that Vapotherm will post -2.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

VAPO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Vapotherm from $39.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut Vapotherm from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th.

In other Vapotherm news, Director James W. Liken acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.99 per share, for a total transaction of $169,900.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 12.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of Vapotherm by 337.2% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 833 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vapotherm in the first quarter worth $42,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Vapotherm by 19.2% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 1,403 shares during the period. Greenline Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vapotherm by 20.3% in the fourth quarter. Greenline Partners LLC now owns 9,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after acquiring an additional 1,587 shares during the period. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of Vapotherm in the fourth quarter worth $279,000. 75.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Vapotherm

Vapotherm, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of proprietary high velocity therapy products used to treat patients of various ages suffering from respiratory distress in the United States and internationally. The company offers precision flow systems, such as Precision Flow Hi-VNI, Precision Flow Plus, Precision Flow Classic, and Precision Flow Heliox that deliver heated, humidified, and oxygenated air at a high velocity to patients through a small-bore nasal interface.

