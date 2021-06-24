Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $125.67.

RGA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $122.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered their target price on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $146.00 to $142.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Reinsurance Group of America from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $109.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Reinsurance Group of America from $118.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Reinsurance Group of America from $122.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th.

Shares of RGA opened at $115.71 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $126.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.09 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.12 and a quick ratio of 0.12. Reinsurance Group of America has a 52 week low of $66.99 and a 52 week high of $134.93.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The insurance provider reported ($1.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.98). The firm had revenue of $4.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.62 billion. Reinsurance Group of America had a return on equity of 2.47% and a net margin of 4.14%. Reinsurance Group of America’s revenue was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.41 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Reinsurance Group of America will post 8.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 18th were given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 17th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. Reinsurance Group of America’s payout ratio is 37.14%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 0.6% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 19,588 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,469,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,474 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $312,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC raised its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 5.8% during the first quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 2,547 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $321,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 2.7% during the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 6,015 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $758,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Reinsurance Group of America by 0.3% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 62,999 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $7,941,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.33% of the company’s stock.

About Reinsurance Group of America

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. It offers individual and group life and health insurance products, such as term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products; asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products; and other capital motivated solutions.

