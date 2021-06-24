Amalgamated Bank Reduces Holdings in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE)

Amalgamated Bank lowered its position in shares of Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) by 2.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 15,943 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 461 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Sempra Energy were worth $2,114,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Sempra Energy by 6.4% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,489 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $197,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sempra Energy by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC now owns 2,150 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sempra Energy by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 16,165 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,143,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Sempra Energy by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 13,306 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,764,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sempra Energy by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,621 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Sempra Energy alerts:

SRE opened at $135.56 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $137.54. The company has a market cap of $41.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.33, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.63. Sempra Energy has a 1-year low of $112.16 and a 1-year high of $144.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $2.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.18. Sempra Energy had a net margin of 34.58% and a return on equity of 10.55%. The business had revenue of $3.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.47 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Sempra Energy will post 7.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 7th will be given a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 6th. Sempra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.79%.

SRE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho upgraded shares of Sempra Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $129.00 to $148.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Sempra Energy from $157.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Seaport Global Securities restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Sempra Energy in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Sempra Energy from $142.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Sempra Energy from $139.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Sempra Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.86.

About Sempra Energy

Sempra Energy operates as an energy-services holding company in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and supplies natural gas. It offers electric services to approximately 3.7 million population and natural gas services to approximately 3.4 million population that covers 4,100 square miles.

Featured Story: Capital Gains Distribution

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE).

Receive News & Ratings for Sempra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sempra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.