The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) Shares Sold by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank lowered its position in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) by 3.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 43,762 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,680 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon were worth $2,070,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in The Bank of New York Mellon in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Valley Brook Capital Group purchased a new stake in The Bank of New York Mellon in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Bank of New York Mellon in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BK opened at $49.37 on Thursday. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a fifty-two week low of $32.65 and a fifty-two week high of $52.90. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.31. The firm has a market cap of $43.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.17, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

The Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 15th. The bank reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.10. The Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 22.24% and a return on equity of 9.19%. The company had revenue of $3.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.05 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 28th were paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 27th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.51%. The Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.92%.

In related news, insider Kurtis R. Kurimsky sold 10,878 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.89, for a total transaction of $510,069.42. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,173,844.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP J Kevin Mccarthy sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.65, for a total transaction of $645,625.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 102,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,279,353.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 58,378 shares of company stock valued at $2,793,344 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on BK shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered their price objective on The Bank of New York Mellon from $58.00 to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on The Bank of New York Mellon from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $59.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on The Bank of New York Mellon from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.57.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Investment Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and Other. The Investment Service segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds services, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, brokerage and data analytics, clearing, investment, wealth and retirement solutions, technology and enterprise data management, trading, corporate trust, depositary receipts, payments, foreign exchange, liquidity management, receivables processing and payables management, trade finance and processing, collateral management, and tri-party services.

