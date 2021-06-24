CSat Investment Advisory L.P. Buys 185 Shares of Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN)

CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) by 53.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 528 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P.’s holdings in Cerner were worth $38,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Cerner by 3.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,982,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,867,628,000 after purchasing an additional 886,053 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Cerner by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 15,644,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,227,776,000 after buying an additional 667,202 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA lifted its holdings in shares of Cerner by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 11,029,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $865,557,000 after buying an additional 100,383 shares in the last quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cerner by 9.9% during the first quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 10,172,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $731,173,000 after buying an additional 914,157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Cerner by 36.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,979,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,272,000 after buying an additional 1,059,637 shares in the last quarter. 83.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CAO Michael R. Battaglioli sold 5,480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.06, for a total value of $422,288.80. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,882 shares in the company, valued at $299,146.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David Brent Shafer sold 88,729 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.36, for a total value of $6,775,346.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 88,729 shares in the company, valued at $6,775,346.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CERN opened at $78.14 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $23.54 billion, a PE ratio of 29.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.09. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $77.53. Cerner Co. has a 1-year low of $65.78 and a 1-year high of $84.20.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. Cerner had a return on equity of 17.45% and a net margin of 14.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.71 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Cerner Co. will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 13th. Investors of record on Monday, June 28th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 25th. Cerner’s payout ratio is presently 35.92%.

Separately, SVB Leerink dropped their target price on Cerner from $86.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Cerner presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.79.

Cerner Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides health care information technology solutions and tech-enabled services in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cerner Millennium architecture, a person-centric computing framework, which includes clinical, financial, and management information systems that allow providers to access an individual's electronic health record (EHR) at the point of care, and organizes and delivers information for physicians, nurses, laboratory technicians, pharmacists, front- and back-office professionals, and consumers.

