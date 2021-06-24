Wells Fargo & Company Lowers Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK) Price Target to $22.00

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK) had its price target dropped by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $23.00 to $22.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 24.36% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Graphic Packaging from $20.00 to $22.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Graphic Packaging in a research note on Friday, April 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Graphic Packaging in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Graphic Packaging from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities upgraded Graphic Packaging from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.38.

NYSE:GPK opened at $17.69 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $18.28. The firm has a market cap of $5.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.81 and a beta of 1.22. Graphic Packaging has a 52-week low of $13.13 and a 52-week high of $19.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.45.

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. Graphic Packaging had a return on equity of 15.35% and a net margin of 3.54%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.31 EPS. Analysts forecast that Graphic Packaging will post 1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GPK. Shapiro Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Graphic Packaging by 11.9% in the first quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC now owns 14,831,093 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $269,333,000 after acquiring an additional 1,572,484 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Graphic Packaging by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,820,378 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $234,117,000 after buying an additional 1,244,365 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Graphic Packaging by 1.7% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 11,090,772 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $201,408,000 after buying an additional 188,968 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Graphic Packaging during the fourth quarter valued at about $160,620,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Graphic Packaging by 5.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,076,253 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $164,825,000 after buying an additional 447,381 shares during the last quarter. 94.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Graphic Packaging Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides paper-based packaging solutions to food, beverage, foodservice, and other consumer products companies. It operates through three segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging, and Europe Paperboard Packaging. The company offers coated unbleached kraft (CUK), coated recycled paperboard (CRB), and solid bleached sulfate paperboard (SBS) to various paperboard packaging converters and brokers; and paperboard packaging products, such as folding cartons, cups, lids, and food containers primarily to consumer packaged goods, quick-service restaurants, and foodservice companies; and barrier packaging products that protect against moisture, hot and cold temperature, grease, oil, oxygen, sunlight, insects, and other potential product-damaging factors.

