CSat Investment Advisory L.P. Purchases 157 Shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its position in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) by 49.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 477 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P.’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $36,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ED. West Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Consolidated Edison during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Retirement Group LLC bought a new position in Consolidated Edison during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Consolidated Edison by 44.3% during the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 482 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in Consolidated Edison during the first quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Consolidated Edison during the first quarter worth $38,000. 60.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Consolidated Edison alerts:

NYSE:ED opened at $73.47 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $25.20 billion, a PE ratio of 21.67, a P/E/G ratio of 9.11 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.70. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $77.41. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 1-year low of $65.56 and a 1-year high of $83.92.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.08. Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 7.64% and a net margin of 9.02%. The business had revenue of $3.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.35 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th were paid a $0.775 dividend. This represents a $3.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 18th. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.16%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Consolidated Edison from $65.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. TheStreet raised Consolidated Edison from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Mizuho lifted their target price on Consolidated Edison from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Consolidated Edison from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.67.

About Consolidated Edison

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. The company offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,576 customers in parts of Manhattan.

Featured Story: Dividend

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ED? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED).

Receive News & Ratings for Consolidated Edison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Consolidated Edison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.