Mplx (NYSE:MPLX) PT Raised to $33.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Mplx (NYSE:MPLX) had its target price raised by research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $32.00 to $33.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the pipeline company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 11.75% from the stock’s previous close.

MPLX has been the topic of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Mplx from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Raymond James upped their price target on Mplx from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Barclays upped their price target on Mplx from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, TheStreet raised Mplx from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mplx currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.50.

Shares of Mplx stock opened at $29.53 on Thursday. Mplx has a one year low of $15.05 and a one year high of $31.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.58. The company has a market cap of $30.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.81 and a beta of 1.90.

Mplx (NYSE:MPLX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.07. Mplx had a return on equity of 22.03% and a net margin of 30.76%. The company had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($2.60) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 135.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Mplx will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Gregory Scott Floerke sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total value of $67,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 83,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,265,921. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tectonic Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Mplx by 38.2% during the first quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 16,849 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $432,000 after acquiring an additional 4,656 shares during the last quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Mplx by 7.4% during the first quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC now owns 45,582 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,168,000 after acquiring an additional 3,129 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Mplx by 27.1% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,477 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $935,000 after acquiring an additional 7,787 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. increased its position in shares of Mplx by 6,608.7% during the first quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 18,712,587 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $479,604,000 after acquiring an additional 18,433,656 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Homrich & Berg increased its position in shares of Mplx by 5.3% during the first quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 22,319 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $572,000 after acquiring an additional 1,121 shares during the last quarter. 27.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MPLX LP owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Logistics and Storage, and Gathering and Processing. The company is involved in the gathering, processing, and transportation of natural gas; gathering, transportation, fractionation, exchange, storage, and marketing of natural gas liquids; transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing of crude oil and refined petroleum products, as well as other hydrocarbon-based products; and sale of residue gas and condensate.

