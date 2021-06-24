JMP Securities Increases Redwood Trust (NYSE:RWT) Price Target to $13.50

Redwood Trust (NYSE:RWT) had its price target boosted by analysts at JMP Securities from $12.00 to $13.50 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “market outperform” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. JMP Securities’ target price indicates a potential upside of 11.02% from the stock’s previous close.

RWT has been the topic of several other reports. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Redwood Trust from $13.50 to $14.50 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Redwood Trust from $10.50 to $12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Redwood Trust from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of Redwood Trust from $12.50 to $13.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, TheStreet raised Redwood Trust from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.13.

NYSE:RWT opened at $12.16 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.67, a quick ratio of 6.60 and a current ratio of 6.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.96. Redwood Trust has a 12 month low of $5.93 and a 12 month high of $12.71. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $11.18.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Redwood Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $993,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Redwood Trust during the fourth quarter worth $183,000. Aperio Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Redwood Trust by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 169,912 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,492,000 after acquiring an additional 1,633 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Redwood Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $439,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Redwood Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $103,000. 72.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Redwood Trust Company Profile

Redwood Trust, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Residential Lending, Business Purpose Lending, and Third-Party Investments. The Residential Lending segment operates a mortgage loan conduit that acquires residential loans from third-party originators for subsequent sale, securitization, or transfer to its investment portfolio.

