Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) PT Raised to $850.00 at TD Securities

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) had its price objective raised by equities researchers at TD Securities from $800.00 to $850.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. TD Securities’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 5.78% from the company’s previous close.

EQIX has been the subject of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Equinix from $850.00 to $920.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Equinix from $850.00 to $910.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Barclays raised their target price on Equinix from $861.00 to $867.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Mizuho raised their target price on Equinix from $750.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Equinix from $932.00 to $907.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $853.42.

Shares of EQIX opened at $803.56 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 175.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.28. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $747.09. Equinix has a 12 month low of $586.73 and a 12 month high of $839.77.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.03 by ($4.29). The business had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 billion. Equinix had a net margin of 6.62% and a return on equity of 5.85%. The business’s revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $6.21 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Equinix will post 24.41 EPS for the current year.

In other Equinix news, CEO Charles J. Meyers sold 5,051 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $795.42, for a total transaction of $4,017,666.42. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 8,815 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,011,627.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Keith D. Taylor sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $711.35, for a total value of $711,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 22,083 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,708,742.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 16,501 shares of company stock worth $13,019,508. 13.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EQIX. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new position in shares of Equinix during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of Equinix in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Equinix in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Equinix in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Grandview Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Equinix in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.43% of the company’s stock.

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage.

