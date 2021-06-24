Northwest Pipe (NASDAQ:NWPX) Director Sells $28,760.00 in Stock

Northwest Pipe (NASDAQ:NWPX) Director Keith R. Larson sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.76, for a total transaction of $28,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $587,106.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

NWPX stock opened at $27.67 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.27, a current ratio of 5.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Northwest Pipe has a one year low of $22.48 and a one year high of $38.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $272.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.24 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $31.79.

Northwest Pipe (NASDAQ:NWPX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.05. Northwest Pipe had a net margin of 7.14% and a return on equity of 7.49%. The company had revenue of $72.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.10 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Northwest Pipe will post 1.7 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on NWPX. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Northwest Pipe in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Northwest Pipe from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Northland Securities upped their price target on shares of Northwest Pipe from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NWPX. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Northwest Pipe by 285.7% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,859 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,377 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Northwest Pipe by 39.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,595 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 728 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Northwest Pipe by 111.3% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,104 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 2,688 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in shares of Northwest Pipe in the 1st quarter valued at about $203,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in shares of Northwest Pipe in the 1st quarter valued at about $208,000. 82.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Northwest Pipe Company Profile

Northwest Pipe Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies engineered welded steel pipe systems in North America. The company offers large-diameter and high-pressure steel pipes, precast and reinforced concrete products, and bar-wrapped concrete cylinder pipes, as well as linings, coatings, joints, and fittings and specialized components.

