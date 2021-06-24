CVD Equipment Co. (NASDAQ:CVV) Director Leonard A. Rosenbaum Sells 2,800 Shares of Stock

CVD Equipment Co. (NASDAQ:CVV) Director Leonard A. Rosenbaum sold 2,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.26, for a total value of $11,928.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 704,745 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,002,213.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Leonard A. Rosenbaum also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 17th, Leonard A. Rosenbaum sold 11,900 shares of CVD Equipment stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.28, for a total transaction of $50,932.00.

On Friday, June 11th, Leonard A. Rosenbaum sold 4,400 shares of CVD Equipment stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.30, for a total transaction of $18,920.00.

NASDAQ CVV opened at $4.24 on Thursday. CVD Equipment Co. has a 12-month low of $2.64 and a 12-month high of $7.83. The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.34 million, a PE ratio of -3.05 and a beta of 1.61.

CVD Equipment (NASDAQ:CVV) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The industrial products company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. CVD Equipment had a negative net margin of 64.83% and a negative return on equity of 21.12%. The firm had revenue of $3.37 million during the quarter.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CVD Equipment during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI raised its position in CVD Equipment by 23.1% during the 1st quarter. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 16,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in CVD Equipment by 60.4% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 217,035 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $944,000 after acquiring an additional 81,747 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CVD Equipment in the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. 9.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CVD Equipment Company Profile

CVD Equipment Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and sells process equipment and solutions that are used to develop and manufacture materials and coatings for research and industrial applications in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: CVD, SDC, and CVD Materials.

