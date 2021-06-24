Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) CEO Darin S. Harris Sells 524 Shares

Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) CEO Darin S. Harris sold 524 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.50, for a total value of $63,666.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 22,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,767,770. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Jack in the Box stock opened at $120.06 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.53, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.80. Jack in the Box Inc. has a 12 month low of $67.33 and a 12 month high of $124.53. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $117.44.
Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The restaurant operator reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $257.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $248.04 million. Jack in the Box had a negative return on equity of 19.33% and a net margin of 14.38%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.50 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Jack in the Box Inc. will post 6.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of JACK. Scopus Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Jack in the Box in the first quarter valued at about $60,379,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Jack in the Box by 177.4% in the first quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 597,994 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $65,648,000 after buying an additional 382,408 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Jack in the Box in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,240,000. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in Jack in the Box by 453.6% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 269,528 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $29,589,000 after purchasing an additional 220,843 shares during the period. Finally, Clark Capital Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Jack in the Box during the first quarter worth approximately $22,675,000. 99.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
A number of analysts have recently weighed in on JACK shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Jack in the Box from $146.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Jack in the Box in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. Barclays upped their price objective on Jack in the Box from $117.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Jack in the Box from $74.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Jack in the Box from $113.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $121.12.
Jack in the Box Company Profile
Jack in the Box Inc operates and franchises Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants. As of September 27, 2020, it operated and franchised 2,241 Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants primarily in the western and southern United States, including one in Guam. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.
