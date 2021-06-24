Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) CEO Darin S. Harris Sells 524 Shares

Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) CEO Darin S. Harris sold 524 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.50, for a total value of $63,666.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 22,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,767,770. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Jack in the Box stock opened at $120.06 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.53, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.80. Jack in the Box Inc. has a 12 month low of $67.33 and a 12 month high of $124.53. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $117.44.

Get Jack in the Box alerts:

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The restaurant operator reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $257.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $248.04 million. Jack in the Box had a negative return on equity of 19.33% and a net margin of 14.38%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.50 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Jack in the Box Inc. will post 6.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 26th were paid a $0.44 dividend. This is a boost from Jack in the Box’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 25th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. Jack in the Box’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.85%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of JACK. Scopus Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Jack in the Box in the first quarter valued at about $60,379,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Jack in the Box by 177.4% in the first quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 597,994 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $65,648,000 after buying an additional 382,408 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Jack in the Box in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,240,000. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in Jack in the Box by 453.6% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 269,528 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $29,589,000 after purchasing an additional 220,843 shares during the period. Finally, Clark Capital Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Jack in the Box during the first quarter worth approximately $22,675,000. 99.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on JACK shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Jack in the Box from $146.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Jack in the Box in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. Barclays upped their price objective on Jack in the Box from $117.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Jack in the Box from $74.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Jack in the Box from $113.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $121.12.

Jack in the Box Company Profile

Jack in the Box Inc operates and franchises Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants. As of September 27, 2020, it operated and franchised 2,241 Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants primarily in the western and southern United States, including one in Guam. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

See Also: What is an economic bubble?

Receive News & Ratings for Jack in the Box Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jack in the Box and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.