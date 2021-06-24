Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE) EVP Sells $41,353.31 in Stock

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE) EVP Erik Harris sold 437 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Saturday, June 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.63, for a total value of $41,353.31. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,486,876.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Erik Harris also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 21st, Erik Harris sold 572 shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.96, for a total value of $54,317.12.

On Tuesday, April 20th, Erik Harris sold 396 shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.28, for a total value of $41,294.88.

Shares of RARE opened at $93.72 on Thursday. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 12-month low of $72.43 and a 12-month high of $179.65. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $104.52. The firm has a market cap of $6.32 billion, a PE ratio of -30.04 and a beta of 1.91.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.25) by ($0.78). The company had revenue of $99.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.21 million. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had a negative net margin of 60.96% and a negative return on equity of 38.24%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 173.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($2.05) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. will post -6.22 earnings per share for the current year.

RARE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI upgraded Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $144.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research report on Sunday, May 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $178.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup upgraded Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $160.00 to $151.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $160.00 to $151.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research report on Monday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $179.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.41.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in the first quarter valued at about $52,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in the fourth quarter valued at about $75,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in the first quarter valued at about $88,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 15.9% in the fourth quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 888 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in the first quarter valued at about $102,000. 99.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Company Profile

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases in the United States. Its biologic products include Crysvita (burosumab), an antibody targeting fibroblast growth factor 23 for the treatment of X-linked hypophosphatemia, as well as tumor-induced osteomalacia; Mepsevii, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of children and adults with Mucopolysaccharidosis VII; and Dojolvi for treating long-chain fatty acid oxidation disorders.

